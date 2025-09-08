Living Healthy: mobile health clinics bring healthcare services to the community

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) operates mobile health clinics throughout the Coachella Valley, bringing essential healthcare services directly into neighborhoods and schools.

These mobile units offer regular health screenings and checkups, and in some locations, specialized services like mammograms, cervical cancer screenings, and sexual health checkups.

While some of those specialized services are only available at certain stops and times, the clinics are also a key resource for student health screenings, helping to keep schools and families healthy.

Doctors say the clinics are a great option for people who may not be able to take time off work or travel to a doctor's office - because the care comes to you.

DOHC Internal Medicine Primary Care Physician Dr. Enrique Seamanduras says, "It's like a camper, so it moves. It can move throughout the valley, and the camper has examination rooms [and is] air conditioned. It's available for physical exams or for consultations, but mainly the mobile clinic. It has staff that can provide medical information, insurance information, vaccines. The popular ones are the flu vaccine [and] the Covid vaccine. Now they're doing some STD testing. They're checking blood pressures, they're checking blood sugars, weight, and there's even a doctor on site."

Basic services like blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, and weight monitoring are free, but for services like mammograms, coverage may vary depending on your insurance.

For more information, visit mydohc.com/locations/mobile-health-clinic/.