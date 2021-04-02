Fast Pitch competition offers thousands of dollars in prize money for Coachella Valley entrepreneurs

Business Matters

The Coachella Valley Economic Partnership is once again sponsoring the annual Fast Pitch Greater Palm Springs competition aimed at supporting Coachella Valley entrepreneurs looking to start of grow their businesses.

Taking place April 14th at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City from 11:00 to 2:00, it's a competition where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of judges, with the winner receiving a $1,000 prize, along with expert coaching, along with the opportunity to later compete at the county level with a chance to win a $10,000 prize.

“This competition is designed to highlight innovation in our region,” said Laura James, CVEP’s VP of Innovation. “And while there’s a perception that Greater Palm Springs is a community of leisure, we know there’s so much more innovation happening here. Highlighting our region’s innovators as part of a highly visible, county-wide competition helps us break the stereotype of the Valley as just a golf and retirement destination.”

Today News Channel 3 will speak with James to learn more about the competition, and how it aims to help local entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in a valley economy struggling because of the impact of Covid-19.

We'll also check in with a valley nurse, and report on the progress she has made with her medical device venture, after winning the local Fast Pitch competition 2 years ago.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.