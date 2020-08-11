You could win this Palm Desert house for a $100 donation to St. Jude

Dream Home

Construction of the Genesis community in Palm Desert is well underway. But there is one particular home being built near Millenia Way that is garnering a lot of new attention.

A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday will kick off the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley.

Once again, News Channel 3, Telemundo 15, and La Poderosa are teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the charity fundraiser that ends in the raffle of a new home.

This is the second year the organizations are joining forces to raise money for cancer research and care.

Last year, a home in Cathedral City and many other prizes were awarded to lucky entrants.

The Palm Desert home giveaway will be on March 9, 2021. It is being built by GHA Companies and has an estimated value of $560,000.

According to the developer, the house features:

• 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den and an estimated 2,000 square feet

• Spanish style with open concept floor plan ideal for

entertaining

• Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliance package, oversized island and large pantry

• Private master suite with generous walk-in closet, dual sinks and mega shower

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats children from all over the world. According to their website, "Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all they should worry about is helping their child live."

Tickets will be available in winter of 2020. Stay with News Channel 3, La Poderosa, and Telemundo 15 for updates.

The full terms and conditions and eligibility requirements are available here.