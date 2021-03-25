Toby Keith to perform at Spotlight 29’s Coachella Crossroads on May 15

Entertainment

Country music superstar Toby Keith will perform at Spotlight 29's Coachella Crossroads on Saturday, May 15.

Coachella Crossroads is an outdoor venue located adjacent to Spotlight 29 Casino. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians broke ground of Coachella Crossroads in January 2018. Toby Keith will be the first ever music act to perform on the state.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with opening act, Jimmie Allen. The doors open at 6:00 p.m.

"The Coachella Valley area has deep country music roots and we’re thrilled to have Toby Keith as the first entertainment act in the Coachella Crossroads,” said Chairman Darrel Mike of Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. "

Tickets for Toby Keith at Coachella Crossroads are only available online and will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 31st at 10 a.m.

For show information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.spotlight29.com/.