Palm Springs supper club Purple Room making progress toward raising $240,000 to keep doors open

The online fundraising effort to support the Purple Room in Palm Springs is moving toward the halfway point of the $240,000 goal, aimed at keeping the business from closing for good.

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $117,000.

Sue Cameron is promoting the campaign to support Purple Room owner Michael Holmes, who purchased the iconic supper club in 2015.

The business has been closed for 13 months as a result of state restrictions ordered in response to Covid-19.

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucile Ball, is among those asking people to support the business.

"Please join us in giving what you can to support this wonderful venue," said Arnaz in a video posted on the fundraising page.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with Holmes, Cameron and Arnaz to learn more about their efforts to save the venue, which has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

Catch the full story online later today, and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.