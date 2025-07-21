Lineup released for the historic 2025 Dinah Music Festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- LGBTQ+ trailblazer Mariah Hanson released the 2025 lineup for her epic Dinah Grand Finale full of rising stars, queer icons and aspiring LGBTQ+ talent.

The festival will take place September 24-28 at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs, celebrating the long-lasting legacy Hanson has created with the iconic queer women’s festival.

The weekend-long celebration will feature stars like Crystal Waters, Princess Nokia, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, SKYDXDD, MC Kaycee Clark, Mariah Counts, Only1 Theory, Nikki Holland and Velvet Dive.

DJ’s Alex B, Lotus Banks, KG fresh, Les Ortiz, P Nasty, and Tatiana are also set to perform at this one-of-a-kind event providing pulse-pounding sets that will keep the crowd dancing.

The event will open Thursday night September 24 with a nighttime dance party, followed by pool party celebrations and more exciting nighttime events taking place until Sunday September 28.

Hanson is the original founder and producer of the Dinah. She will be retiring after 34 years running the festival. Hanson stepping down does not mean the end for the festival. Organizers said Hanson is actively in talks with potential successors

To celebrate her last year producing this groundbreaking event, the Dinah 2025 is an invitation to join Hanson in a powerful tribute to the legacy she created and to experience magic only The Dinah can deliver.

For more information on tickets and full event details visit www.thedinah.com

