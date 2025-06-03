Founder and producer of ‘The Dinah’ in Palm Springs to take final bow after 2025 festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Legendary LGBTQ+ trailblazer Mariah Hanson—founder and producer of The Dinah, the world’s largest and longest-running music festival for queer women, nonbinary folks, and allies—will take her final bow in September 2025 capping off an unprecedented 34-year run of music, celebration and LGBTQ+ cultural impact.

Hanson confirmed that the upcoming edition of The Dinah, set for September 24–28 at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs, will be her final production—bringing a monumental era in queer culture and independent live events to a close.

Hanson stepping down does not mean the end for the festival. Organizers said Hanson is actively in talks with potential successors, "seeking the right partner to carry the torch forward and preserve the event’s powerful legacy of pride, visibility, and community for future generations."

“After 34 unforgettable years, I’m stepping away from producing this world-famous celebration of queer joy, freedom, and connection. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to help create space where our community could be bold, wild, and unapologetically ourselves,” Hanson said. “I’ve often been asked when I would pass the torch. I never had a specific answer — only that I’d know when the moment felt right. And now, the time is right. It’s time for a new generation to bring their vision, energy, and heart to this legacy and take it even further. That’s my deepest hope.”

Founded in 1991 by Mariah Hanson, The Dinah has evolved from a grassroots weekend gathering into a global phenomenon, drawing thousands to a five-day experience filled with live music, iconic pool parties, and a spirit of transformation.

Mariah Hanson’s influence extends far beyond event production—she’s long been regarded as a tastemaker with a remarkable instinct for booking artists on the verge of explosion. Thanks to her The Dinah stage has repeatedly served as career inflection points for artists who would go on to shape the sound of a generation. From Lady Gaga to Katy Perry, Lizzo to Bebe Rexha and Doechii (among others), Hanson didn’t just predict their success—she helped launch it.

Hanson’s decision to step down comes from a place of reflection and reverence for what has been accomplished – and a desire to conclude on a high note, giving one final, unforgettable celebration to the community that helped build it, all while ensuring The Dinah is thoughtfully passed on to the right hands to continue its powerful legacy.

“If The Dinah has ever touched your heart, brought you joy, or helped you feel seen — I invite you to join me one last time as I close out my Dinah career and celebrate 34 years of unforgettable memories, community, and cultural impact,” Hanson said. “While my Dinah chapter is ending, the future is full of possibility in new hands. My hope is that this beloved torch is carried forward — so The Dinah can thrive for another 34 years and beyond.”

One final invitation to revel in the spirit of unity and community that defines the event—and to step into a world of empowerment and inclusivity, where authenticity is not just welcomed, but celebrated.

The Grand Finale promises to be a powerful homecoming celebration and an unforgettable thank you, with a line-up and legacy tribute that honor The Dinah’s musical history, queer cultural roots, inclusive ethos, community feel and contagiously electrifying energy.

One of the not-to-be-missed highlights of The Dinah’s Grand Finale will be the return of Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey from the cult lesbian TV series The L Word—the show that famously catapulted The Dinah onto screens around the world. In a full-circle moment that blends pop culture and queer legacy, the duo will be back where it all began appearing at The Saturday Pool Party, to sign their new book “So Gay for You” and take photos with fans. A limited number of 150 copies will exclusively be available at The Dinah for purchase and signed in person. They’ll also make a special appearance at the Saturday night party - —but not before they hit The Dinah’s iconic red carpet in head-turning looks. Their presence is more than a moment —it’s a celebration of visibility, chosen family, and a powerful nod to the monumental mark The Dinah leaves behind. Keep an eye out— —more exciting announcements featuring Leisha and Kate are coming soon.

And that’s just the beginning. The Dinah 2025 is shaping up to be another grand slam, with a powerhouse entertainment line-up and a stellar wave of celebrity guests expected to join Mariah Hanson’s final Dinah. From chart-topping artists to iconic queer talent, Hanson will raise the bar one last time to deliver a celebration that will be nothing short of legendary. The full entertainment lineup drops in mid-June—get ready for a history-making finale and the most epic send-offs in Dinah history.

“This final Dinah is my personal love letter to the community — a celebration that reflects the boldness, beauty, and heart that have always defined who we are,” shares Hanson. “More than anything, I hope the legacy I leave is one of joy, connection, and possibility — a foundation for the next generation to build something even greater.”

At the heart of LGBTQ+ culture since 1991, The Dinah was never just a party – it was and will always be a movement, a unique sanctuary where generations of queer people came to connect, be seen and feel free and empowered in a safe space.

“This last edition isn’t just an event—it’s the culmination of 34 spectacular years of joy, liberation, visibility, and love. Whether you’re returning to relive the magic or experiencing it for the first time, this is your moment to be part of herstory,” says Mariah Hanson visibly moved. “Come raise a glass, dance under the sun, and help write this last, extraordinary chapter with me—a tribute to a journey that changed lives, built community and sparked decades of culture-shifting moments, bold firsts, and unforgettable memories. While I may be taking my final bow, the legacy we’ve built together will live on in every life it’s touched.”

Tickets and full event details are available now at www.thedinah.com