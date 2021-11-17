White Party Palm Springs to be held on April 29 – May 1
The White Party is returning to Palm Springs in 2022.
Organizers announced that the White Party 2022 will be held on April 29 to May 1.
The White Party returns to Palm Springs after a three-year hiatus. The event was originally scheduled to be held this year during Halloween weekend, however, it was postponed following the death of its founder, Jeffrey Sanker, in May.
White Party's website confirms that it will honor any previously purchased tickets for the April 2022 or 2023 Palm Springs parties.
Visit WhitePartyGlobal.com for tickets and more information
Organizers put out the list of events scheduled for the WP weekend:
FRIDAY
Soaked! Pool Pary
12pm - 6pm
Hilton Hotel
DJ Orel Sabag
-----
Jungle Cruisin'
9pm - 4am
Palm Springs Convention Center
Rainforest For A Jungle Themed Rio Throw Down to Kick Off WPG Weekend –
DJ Liza Rodriguez
DJ Dani Brasil
SATURDAY
Soaked! Pool Pary
11am - 6pm
Hilton Hotel
DJ Isis
DJ Bruno Knauer
-----
WP Eternal
9:30pm - 4am
Palm Springs Convention Center
Celebrate 30+years as WPG Moves Forward Into Eternity! Come Dressed as Always in Traditional White for the Night... Or Better Yet… as Your Favorite Inter-Dimensional Superhero/Character
SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!
DJ Rick Braile
DJ Chris Turina
DJ Phil Romano
SUNDAY
Soaked! Pool Party
11am - 4pm
Hilton Hotel
DJ Arno Diem
-----
Big Top Circus T-Dance
3pm - 10pm
Outdoors across from the Palm Springs Convention Center
Sunday’s World Famous T-Dance Starts in the Afternoon and continues into the night as the sun sets behind the spectacular mountains of Palm Springs. State of the Art Sound, Lighting and Video… and Some Fresh New Surprises are in Store for this Year’s Big Top Circus!
SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!
DJ Ben Bakson
DJ Dan Slater
-----
WP Afterlife Closing Party
10pm - 4am
Palm Springs Convention Center
You’ve come this far… continue on to WPG’s Afterlife Sunday Night Closing Party. The Party continues into a new dimension.
SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!
DJ Joe Gauthreaux
DJ Mauro Mozart
Comments