White Party Palm Springs to be held on April 29 – May 1

The White Party is returning to Palm Springs in 2022.

Organizers announced that the White Party 2022 will be held on April 29 to May 1.

The White Party returns to Palm Springs after a three-year hiatus. The event was originally scheduled to be held this year during Halloween weekend, however, it was postponed following the death of its founder, Jeffrey Sanker, in May.

White Party's website confirms that it will honor any previously purchased tickets for the April 2022 or 2023 Palm Springs parties.

Visit WhitePartyGlobal.com for tickets and more information

Organizers put out the list of events scheduled for the WP weekend:

FRIDAY

Soaked! Pool Pary

12pm - 6pm

Hilton Hotel

DJ Orel Sabag

-----

Jungle Cruisin'

9pm - 4am

Palm Springs Convention Center

Rainforest For A Jungle Themed Rio Throw Down to Kick Off WPG Weekend –

DJ Liza Rodriguez

DJ Dani Brasil

SATURDAY

Soaked! Pool Pary

11am - 6pm

Hilton Hotel

DJ Isis

DJ Bruno Knauer

-----

WP Eternal

9:30pm - 4am

Palm Springs Convention Center

Celebrate 30+years as WPG Moves Forward Into Eternity! Come Dressed as Always in Traditional White for the Night... Or Better Yet… as Your Favorite Inter-Dimensional Superhero/Character

SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!

DJ Rick Braile

DJ Chris Turina

DJ Phil Romano

SUNDAY

Soaked! Pool Party

11am - 4pm

Hilton Hotel

DJ Arno Diem

-----

Big Top Circus T-Dance

3pm - 10pm

Outdoors across from the Palm Springs Convention Center

Sunday’s World Famous T-Dance Starts in the Afternoon and continues into the night as the sun sets behind the spectacular mountains of Palm Springs. State of the Art Sound, Lighting and Video… and Some Fresh New Surprises are in Store for this Year’s Big Top Circus!

SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!

DJ Ben Bakson

DJ Dan Slater

-----

WP Afterlife Closing Party

10pm - 4am

Palm Springs Convention Center

You’ve come this far… continue on to WPG’s Afterlife Sunday Night Closing Party. The Party continues into a new dimension.

SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED!

DJ Joe Gauthreaux

DJ Mauro Mozart