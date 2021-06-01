2021 White Party Palm Springs canceled, festival scheduled to return in 2022

News

The 2021 edition of White Party Palm Springs has been canceled following the death of its founder, Jeffrey Sanker, a festival official confirmed Tuesday.

White Party is the largest gay music festival in the United States, bringing in tens of thousands to the downtown Palm Springs area. In 2019, over 30,000 people attended the 30th anniversary of the White Party.

This year's festival marked the grand return following the pandemic, with a brand new three-day Solstice festival. However, White Party founder Jeffrey Sanker died over the weekend, putting a stop to this year's celebration.

"He was named the Godfather of Parties, and to honor his unforgettable life, the White Party legacy will continue in Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta through the Jeffrey Sanker White Party Foundation," reads a statement on the White Party Palm Springs social media accounts. "Thank you, Jeffrey, for all you gave to us. We love you, miss you and will continue to honor your legacy."

Chris Diamond, of Jeffrey Sanker Productions told News Channel 3 that White Party Palm Springs is scheduled to return in 2022, with proposed dates of April 28 to May 1.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for the October event will be carried over to the 2022 event. Anyone with any questions about their tickets should email the company at JS@jeffreysanker.com

Diamond said that there will be a small family funeral service for Sanker but the organization is planning a larger celebration of life for him. A date has not been established at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the organization is asking people to make a donation to:

LGBT Center of the Desert

1301 N Palm Canyon Dr. #301

Palm Springs CA 92262

Attention: Debra Pollock

You can also make a donation at: https://thecenterps.org/index.php/donate

