Patti Gribow from PSWIFT remembers their founder Leanna Bonamici after her passing

Leanna Bonamici, the founder of the Palm Springs Chapter of Women in Film & Television, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

When Bonamic first moved to the desert, she purchased the old post office in Desert Hot Springs with the help of her father. She turned it into a functioning film studio.

She was a producer, director, and sound stage operator.

Bonamic helped to spearhead the creation of the palm springs chapter of women in film & television. Her goal was to build a group of like-minded women.

Bonamic was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 and was accepted to the board of Women in Film International.

Eye on the Desert's Patrick Evans spoke with Patti Gribow of PSWIFT to discuss Bonamic's legacy.