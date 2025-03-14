Skip to Content
Eye on the Desert

Fashion Week El Paseo in full swing

By
March 14, 2025
Published 5:46 PM

Fashion Week El Paseo has officially begun! It's a major event for the city of Palm Desert bringing in folks from around the nation and the world.

Each day features exciting events, including Sunday, with a show for summer colony living.

The event wrapping up next Wednesday with a show from Saks Fifth Avenue.

"This is a big event in the fashion world, and it brings in people to our local economy who spend money and get to know Palm Desert in a way that they wouldn't otherwise," said Thomas Soule, public affairs manager for Palm Desert.

Organizers say some tickets are still available -- but you'll want to get them quickly -- because they tend to sell out. For tickets and more information, visit: https://fashionweekelpaseo.com/

Jesus Reyes

