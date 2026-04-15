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Impact Grant

Impact Grant: Food Now

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Published 8:06 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3, together with the HN and Francis E. Berger Foundation, just presented another Impact Grant to improve lives and help those in need.

A $25,000 charitable gift was just awarded to Food Now to help those in our community with food insecurity.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth about it today with the organization's executive director, Tom Trageser. 

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