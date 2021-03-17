5 steps to building and designing a sustainable, energy-efficient home

Real_Estate_Essentials

For the 21st-century home, building with environmental sustainability in mind is a must. A sustainable, energy-efficient home makes the most effective use of building materials and natural energy. Many home builders look for new ways to ensure energy-efficiency measures are incorporated into their home features and construction methods. This not only saves money in the long run for the homeowner, but also reduces the impact the home has on the environment. Are you looking to build a sustainable home? Here are some options to consider:

Smart thermostats

For many builders, smart thermostats are the standard offer in new homes and are included in the floor plan to create energy savings over time. This smart technology can sync up with the homeowner's mobile device to show real-time settings, goals and energy usage stats. Smart thermostats can be programmed to have set temperatures throughout the day to save energy when you're not at home. For example, Clayton, one of the leading builders of prefabricated and site-built homes, has started including ecobee3 lite smart thermostats in all newly built prefabricated homes. ecobee is the inventor of the world's first Wi-Fi smart thermostat and a leader in the smart home space. Smart thermostats are designed to improve comfort and efficiency, while saving homeowners on monthly utility costs and reducing their footprint on the environment.

Low-emission windows

Low-emission (Low-e) windows are designed with two glass panes to help block UV rays from entering the home during the day. By blocking UV rays from entering the home's interior, the windows can help regulate the indoor temperature. Without this technology, the home's HVAC system ends up fighting against the heat of the sun, especially during the hot summer months. Low-­e windows allow less heat to enter or leave your home through your windows and reduce the light's ability to wash out colors in home fabrics. Low-e windows can help reduce UV-­induced fading of indoor furniture by as much as 75 percent, as reported by Energy.gov.

Green building practices

Green building practices, such as recycling and dust control, can divert several tons of landfill waste every year which has a positive impact on the environment. Efficient home construction methods that result in less construction waste help the future homebuyer save money by lowering the overall cost to construct the home. Sustainability is one of the core values of Clayton, where the company has adopted internationally recognized ISO 14001 green building standards for its home building facilities. This home builder closely monitors its waste usage and in 2017, the company was able to divert 17,476 tons of landfill waste using these green practices.

Drought-intolerant landscapes

It's not just the building processes and materials that make a home sustainable. The overall landscape also makes an impact. Try methods like drip irrigation to cut down on wasteful watering. A drip irrigation system slowly drips water directly onto your lawn and garden through pipes that run along your yard.

Eco-friendly habits

Environmental sustainability is a lifestyle - there are many easy habits you can incorporate into your daily routine that won't cost a dime. Simple changes like unplugging your electronics when they're not in use, turning your thermostat down (or even replacing with a smart thermostat) and turning off the water while you brush your teeth can go a long way. Adopting habits like these is the next step to having a sustainable, energy efficient home, while keeping more money in your pocket to spend on yourself!

When you buy a home that was built with sustainability in mind, you'll save energy while helping to protect the environment.

These eco-friendly methods will help you create a happy, healthy home. For more tips, visit claytonhomes.com.

