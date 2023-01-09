City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport.

During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport, that sleep at the airport."

Carpenter reported that security officials looked into concerns but "were not aware of any homeless trying to or attempting to steal any troops' luggage, or sea bags, or even attempting to steal any of their items."

Carpenter continued that the airport "is a public entity."

"We are currently working with the police department on revising the ordinance for homeless loitering inside of our terminal," Carpenter said, "So that will assist, or that will help our police department really enforce them to kind of keep them moving along."

Several Commission members expressed concerns about the issue. Scott Miller said, "It's somewhat disturbing to me that there's homeless sleeping there." He asked about safety concerns regarding "sensitive areas," saying, "Who's preventing them from getting on the tarmacs? Who's preventing them from getting behind the TSA screens? Who's preventing them from doing any of that if they're sleeping in the airport?" Miller suggested there are "FAA regulations that would prevent the homeless from even being in the airport unless they're on transportation business."

Kevin Corcoran shared concerns that the issue was linked to the closure of Well in the Desert.

"City Manager Justin Clifton, we talked to about this," Corcoran said, "And we said to him, 'What happens if people show up?' and he assured us at that time that would not happen."

Corcoran shared hope that city officials and the police department would revisit the concern.

It will be considered again at a future meeting. Commissioners requested that the City Attorney and a representative from the Palm Springs Police Department join the meeting. Corcoran suggested that