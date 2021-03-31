Riverside County median home price hits record high for February: $465,000

Your Money

The media home price in Riverside County hit a record high of $465,000 in February.

The price reflects a 16.5% increase from February 2020, according to data released by DQ News/Corelogic.

The steady price appreciation occurred despite buyers and sellers operating in a market where concerns over Covid-19 persisted.

Low inventory across the Southern California region, including the Coachella Valley, is another factor making the market a tough one for many buyers.

Today News Channel 3 will report on how and why the price trends are moving updward.

We'll also speak with a Coachella Valley Realtor for insights on the best ways for buyers and sellers to approach the market.

We'll also speak with a prospective buyer to learn more about their concerns and what insights they might offer others looking to purchase a home.

Catch the full story online later today, or tonight on air on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00.