Coronavirus concerns fueling huge spike in demand for RVs in Coachella Valley

Money

A Coachella Valley RV dealer tells News Channel 3 that she has "never seen anything like it" in her 24 years of service in the RV industry.

She calls current RV sales "incredulous".

Demand for RVs is booming here in the valley and reportedly around the country as people are looking for safe ways to travel and vacation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotels closures over the past couple of months along with concerns over air travel are also factors contributing to the trend of consumers turning to RVs.

Today News Channel 3 will look to talk more with dealers and RV owners, and people looking to buy to learn more about the spike in demand.

We'll also look into what might happen to future product and parts inventories, which are expected to be negatively impacted by supply chains stressed by current economic conditions.

Check out the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.