Blackout Day 2020 campaign aims to show economic impact of black consumers

Tuesday, July 7th is Blackout Day 2020, an event which organizers say is aimed at demonstrating economic strength and influence of black consumers on the U.S. economy.

An entry on Wikipedia describes the campaign this way:

"Blackout Day" is a social media-promoted event in which all supporters of the Black Lives Matter Movement are encouraged to not spend any money for a full day in hopes of attaining attention and resolve to end police brutality and racism towards Black people. It encourages the posting of content that was created by and features black creators. Specific tags (e.g. #TheBlackout and #BlackoutDay2020) are used to connect users to that content and to increase the visibility of that content."

CNN describes the grassroots campaign:

"Tuesday is #BlackOutDay2020, when many Black Americans plan to showcase their combined economic might by refusing to spend any money on anything at all. Those who have to buy something are being encouraged to spend their money at a Black-owned business."

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with valley shoppers and black business owners to get their thought on the campaign, and find out how they plan to respond to the event.

