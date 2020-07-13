More than 4,600 Coachella Valley businesses and nonprofits receive millions of dollars in PPP loans

California

More than 4,600 Coachella Valley businesses and nonprofits organizations have received millions of dollars in federal loans through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, also known as "PPP".

The "forgivable" loans are aimed at keeping people employed during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the loan recipients each received funding totaling less than $150,000.

More than 50 businesses and nonprofits each received loans ranging from $1 million to $10 million.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with representatives at Palm Desert-based Renova Solar and at the nonprofit Angel View to find out how they're using the federal funding they've received.

We'll also talk with a representative from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership to learn more about the loans, and how in some cases, they're playing a critical role in keeping businesses and organizations operating during the downturn.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on News Channel 3.