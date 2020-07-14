CSU faculty union demanding free tuition for Black, Native American, and Indigenous students

Back to School

The union representing nearly 30,000 professors, counselors and other staff at the Cal State University System has published a list of demands aimed at what a union leader and college professor describes as addressing "anti-Black racism" on the 23 CSU campuses.

The demands include abolishing on campus police departments, and providing additional support for student members of the LGTBQIA+ campus communities.

The changes, if adopted, would apply to the Palm Desert campus of Cal State San Bernardino.

Today, News Channel 3 will be speaking to Dr. Sharon Elise, a professor at Cal State University San Marcos, who is also a representative for the California Faculty Association, to learn more about the group's demands.

We'll also look for input for Coachella Valley college students and others to get their reaction to the list of demands from the teacher's union.

