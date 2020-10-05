Proposition 14 would authorize state to borrow $5.5 billon for stem cell research

California

Proposition 14 on the November ballot would authorize the state of California to borrow $5.5 billion for funding stem cell research.

Some of the money would be used to support research conducted by the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine.

Areas of focus for research include Alzheimers, Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

Opponents of the measure say the state budget deficit is already too high and point to what they call a "lack of legislative oversight" for operations at the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with people on both sides of the issue, including getting input from local voters.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00.