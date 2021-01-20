City of Palm Desert offers $800K loan program for struggling restaurant owners

Coronavirus

The City of Palm Desert is offering an $800,000 loan program for struggling restaurant owners impacted by state directives ordered in response to Covid-19.

The loans are not required to be repaid if recipients follow state public health guidelines while running their businesses.

The city calls the effort the Restaurant Recovery Loan Program.

The maximum amount a restaurant owner can receive is $10,000.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with restaurant owners who might be interested in receiving the loans. We'll also look to speak with Palm Desert City Officials to learn more about how and why they're offering the loan program.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.