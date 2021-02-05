Coachella Valley restaurants hope for spike in business on Super Bowl Sunday

California

Coachella Valley restaurant owners are hoping for a spike in business on Super Bowl Sunday.

Restaurants around the desert and across the state are struggling financially because of business closures ordered by Governor Newsom in response to Covid-19.

Typically, customers turn out in big numbers at restaurants and bars to watch the championship game.

Restaurants were authorized to begin offering outdoor dining once again on January 25th, under the purple tier, which is part of the state's color-coded strategy for responding to Covid-19.

