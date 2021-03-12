Palm Springs City Council approves ordinance requiring hero pay for grocery workers

Coronavirus

The Palm Springs City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night requiring certain grocery stores in the city provide hero pay to their employess.

The ordinance requires affected stores to pay their employees an extra four dollars an hour for at least 120 days.

Public health officials have provided data, which indicates workers at grocery stores are among the groups highest at risk for contracting Covid-19.

Representatives for grocery stores assert requiring the extra pay creates undo financial burdens on the stores, making it harder to maintain profitability.

