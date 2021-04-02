Pandemic recovery picks up speed as employers add 916,000 jobs

Money

The US economy’s recovery from the pandemic strengthened in March as employers added 916,000 jobs, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The job gain was up from the 468,000 increase in jobs reported for February, which itself was revised up by nearly 100,000 jobs from its initial reading. The March job gain was the best since last August.

The unemployment rate improved to 6%, compared with the 6.2% in February. But while some sectors are back to their pre-pandemic employment levels, the overall US economy still has more than 8 million fewer jobs than it did before Covid-19 related job losses started a year ago.