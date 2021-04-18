Jaleel White is launching his own cannabis brand, and yes it includes ‘Purple Urkle’

Money

Actor Jaleel White is joining the growing list of celebrities who have launched a cannabis brand.

White, known for playing Steve Urkel on the 1990s sitcom “Family Matters,” is partnering with 710 Labs on his new line, itsPurpl. It’s set to launch in California on April 20, or 4/20, and includes variants of the strain Purple Urkle.

White said the project comes after 20 years of hearing about his fictional TV character displayed on cannabis products. He wrote on the new brand’s website that he met his eventual business partner on a flight to Oakland in 2018.

“Anyone who knows me personally as Jaleel White, knows I am an ardent seeker of curated adventures, big laughs, and excellent food,” White wrote. “All three of these interests are enormously enhanced by top shelf cannabis.”

He said he also hopes to debunk stereotypes associated with cannabis and celebrate its medical breakthroughs.

“Burrowing my way into an industry not known for diversity or inclusion has been both challenging and rewarding,” White said.

Other celebrities that have joined the cannabis industry in recent years include Drake, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.