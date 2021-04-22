Money

Taco Bell is testing a new meat alternative taco ahead of an expected launch of new offerings featuring Beyond Meat.

It’s called the Cravetarian Taco, a temporary menu item that includes a “boldly seasoned plant-based protein” made from peas and chickpeas. It’s loaded with cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream and served on a crunchy corn shell.

However, it’s only being sold at one Taco Bell location, in Orange County, California, until April 29 for $2.19.

The “proprietary protein,” as it was described in a statement, was created in-house at the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. The chain said it’s still developing other plant-based meats with Beyond Meat and will test them later this year.

Taco Bell said that its meat alternative is vegan and the term “Cravetarian” emphasizes that “no one should have to sacrifice bold flavors for their lifestyle.”

The chain is popular with vegetarians because it offers to substitute black beans for regular meat. And in 2019, it rolled out a vegetarian menu, claiming that the items on it “can be customized more than 8 million ways” to fit a vegetarian diet. This year, it brought back potatoes.

“By testing and offering a wide breadth of meatless options, Taco Bell doubles down on its pledge to bring more innovation to the vegetarian space,” the Yum Brands-owned company said in a statement. “Fans who are vegetarians, veggie-curious and meat-eaters will be bound to find their next plant-based obsession.”