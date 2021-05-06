State tourism group promotes campaign aimed at getting Californians to take summer vacations in-state

Money

Visit California, the non-profit agency which promotes tourism in the state is launching a new campaign aimed at encouraging California to take summer vacations in state.

The campaign comes as state officials reports overall tourism revenues are down about 55% since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Since March 2019, representatives for Visit California estimate Californians have spent roughly $12 billion vacationing out of state.

At the same time, the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is also taking efforts aimed at promoting local tourism.

Today, News Channel 3 will report on state and local efforts aimed promoting tourism, as the industry looks to recover from losses sustained during the pandemic.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on air on News Channel 3 at 5:00.