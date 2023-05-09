Ryanair places its biggest order ever for Boeing aircraft

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

Ryanair has agreed to buy 150 new Boeing 737-10 aircraft, and taken options on 150 more, inking the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods.

The deal is worth $40 billion at list prices, Ryanair said in a statement Tuesday.

The planes, the largest of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, will be delivered between 2027 and 2033. Europe’s biggest budget carrier said the purchase will help it grow passenger numbers from 168 million in the year to March 2023 to 300 million by March 2034.

“This new order will enable Ryanair to deliver sustained traffic and tourism growth at lower fares (and lower emissions per flight) across all European countries where Ryanair continues to lead the post Covid traffic, tourism and jobs recovery,” Ryanair added.

The transaction will be subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s annual shareholder meeting in September.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

