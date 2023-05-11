ABC News announces new anchors for ‘GMA3’

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

ABC News on Thursday announced the new anchors for “GMA3,” five months after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were taken off the air following a report of a romantic relationship.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will co-anchor the afternoon program, which is the third hour of its morning show “Good Morning America.” Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who’s been with the show since 2020, will also continue to host the show.

Both Pilgrim and Morgan have been with ABC News for some time. Pilgrim has hosted the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” since 2018. Morgan has been a correspondent since 2022.

Gio Benitez, the network’s transportation correspondent, will replace Pilgrim on the weekend editions of “GMA.”

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin in a memo sent to employees. “I know these programs — and our viewers at home — will be well-served by all of their collective talents.”

Former anchors Holmes and Robach left ABC News in January after photos surfaced of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship. They were taken off the air in December and the network launched an internal review of their behavior. Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction.”

Since then, “GMA3” has been hosted by a rotating cast of anchors.

