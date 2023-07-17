Share your story: Menopause at work

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

New York (CNN) — Once taboo to discuss anywhere — much less at work — menopause is increasingly entering the public consciousness as something to be acknowledged and supported.

But what kind of specific support, if any, should employers provide?

If you’re a working woman who is perimenopausal or already in menopause, we would love to hear how you’ve managed symptoms while on the job and whether you feel adequately supported by the general health and wellness benefits your employer already has in place or if you wish there were additional ones on offer that are more targeted to your needs at this time.

If you’re willing to share your experiences on the record for possible inclusion in a future story, please fill out the form below. We will not include anything in an upcoming article, though, without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.