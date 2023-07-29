Trader Joe’s recalls broccoli cheddar soup and falafel amid concerns over insects and rocks

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

(CNN) — Trader Joe’s has issued two more recalls this week, one for a prepared soup and another for its falafel.

The retailer said in a statement on Thursday that its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup – with use-by dates of 07/18/23 through 09/15/23 – may contain insects.

On Friday, Trader Joe’s announced that its Fully Cooked Falafel sold in 35 states and Washington, DC could contain rocks.

The company added that all potentially contaminated products have been removed from the chain’s shelves, and officials urged customers to throw away any affected item or return it to any store for a full refund.

This was the third recall announced by Trader Joe’s in the space of a week. Earlier this month, the company recalled some of their Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, as well as their Almond Windmill Cookies because rocks may have inadvertently been among the ingredients.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.