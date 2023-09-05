Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

<i>Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>A file photo shows United Airlines aircrafts parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
A file photo shows United Airlines aircrafts parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark
By
Published 10:57 AM

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The FAA has lifted a ground stop affecting United flights nationwide.

United Airlines delayed all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The latest numbers from tracking site FlightAware show that the airline canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content