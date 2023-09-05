United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The FAA has lifted a ground stop affecting United flights nationwide.

United Airlines delayed all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The latest numbers from tracking site FlightAware show that the airline canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

This story is developing.

