Disney and Charter Spectrum end cable blackout of channels like ESPN
By Oliver Darcy, CNN
(CNN) — Disney and Charter Communications announced on Monday that the companies struck an agreement to end a closely watched carriage dispute, a move that will restore access to channels like ESPN and ABC to the nation’s second largest cable television provider’s nearly 15 million subscribers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
