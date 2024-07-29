Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

By Niamh Kennedy and Pauline Lockwood, CNN

London (CNN) — Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, London’s Metropolitan Police said Monday.

The charges related to images allegedly shared on WhatsApp, a police spokesperson said.

Police charged Edwards, a former anchor of the BBC’s News at Ten bulletin, last month, the statement said. He was arrested in November last year, police revealed.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat,” the statement said.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday June 26 following authorization from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Edwards is accused of having six category A images – the most serious classification in English law – 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 10 years.

The 62-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday, police said, reminding media and members of the public not to publish information on social media or elsewhere that could prejudice future court proceedings.

Edwards stepped down from his role at the BBC in late April after a 40-year career during which he became one of the most recognized faces in British television news.

The BBC’s annual report, published last week, revealed that Edwards was paid between £475,000 ($610,000) and £479,999 ($616,000) in the period from April 2023 to March 2024. He was the BBC’s third highest-paid employee in that time.

