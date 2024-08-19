Harley-Davidson is dropping diversity initiatives after right-wing anti-DEI campaign

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Tractor Supply Co. John Deere. Now Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson said Monday that it’s ending diversity and other progressive initiatives at the company. Harley-Davidson is the latest major American brand to backtrack from DEI policies it had supported in recent years.

Harley-Davidson faced pressure online from Robby Starbuck, a conservative activist who has successfully taken on DEI policies at several American companies.

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” the company wrote in a statement posted on X.

The company added that “we have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals.”

But the company said it would review all sponsorships and outside organizations the company affiliates with, and the company will establish a central clearinghouse for approvals of those relationships. It also suggested it would drop some sponsorships, including LGBTQ+ Pride festivals, saying the brand going forward would focus exclusively on growing the sport of motorcycling. Harley-Davidson, based in Milwaukee, had previously been a longtime corporate member of the Wisconsin LBGT Chamber of Commerce.

The company also said it would end its relationship with the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“We remain committed to listening to all members of our community,” the company said in the statement.

Starbuck first posted on social media about the company less than a month ago.

“It’s time to expose Harley Davidson,” Starbuck first posted on July 23, listing around 20 examples of how the company has “gone totally woke.” Among them: Harley-Davidson sponsored a bootcamp for LGBTQ entrepreneurs, donated to United Way and wants to increase its workforce diversity as it tries to grow its base of motorcycle riders.

Elon Musk and other right-wing leaders amplified Starbuck’s social media posts.

Harley-Davidson declined to comment to CNN.

Harley-Davidson joins Tractor Supply and John Deere to backtrack on policies following pressure campaigns led by Starbuck.

Tractor Supply recently announced it was eliminating jobs and goals focused on diversity, equity and inclusion; withdrawing its carbon emission reduction goals; and ending sponsorships for LGBTQ+ Pride festivals and voting campaigns. John Deere announced it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events and would audit all its training materials.

On X Monday, Starbuck called it a “win for our movement” and hinted that he would target another company.

