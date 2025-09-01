By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — As Americans wrap up their summer trips and students get in the swing of a new school year, Labor Day weekend can feel like the last hurrah after months of hot weather and relaxation.

The first Monday in September celebrates the American labor movement and the millions of workers who contribute to the US economy.

The federal holiday, which falls on September 1 this year, means government offices and banks will be closed. But plenty of stores will be open and the day off provides shopping opportunities for anyone looking to claim a Labor Day deal.

Although some services vary by location, here’s what’s open and closed on Labor Day 2025.

Retail and grocers

For consumers looking to do some grocery shopping, Costco warehouses will be closed. Aldi locations will operate on limited hours depending on the location, and most Whole Foods locations will be open, though customers should check the hours for local stores.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s and stores under Kroger — which include Kroger, Pick ‘n Save, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and Ralphs — will operate per their usual hours.

Most major retailers, like Walmart and Target, will operate normally on Labor Day. Home Depot will also be open for anyone looking for deals on power tools and appliances.

Walgreens stores will follow regular hours on Monday, but most of its pharmacies — with the exceptions of 24-hour locations and select locations — will be closed. CVS stores and pharmacies will remain open, but hours may vary by location.

Postal services

The United States Postal Service, an independent federal agency, will take the holiday off — so it won’t pick up or drop off mail.

UPS will also not pick up or deliver mail, and locations may be closed. UPS Express Critical will be operating as usual.

Most FedEx services will be closed. FedEx office, which offers printing services, will have modified hours, and FedEx Custom Critical will be open.

Banks

Most banks will be closed for the federal banking holiday, although online banking services and ATMs will remain open.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

Government offices

State and local courts and administrative offices will be closed. Federal offices and government buildings, like the DMV and public libraries, will also be closed.

