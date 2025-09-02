Kraft Heinz is splitting into two companies

By Kate Trafecante, Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

(CNN) — Kraft Heinz, the gigantic packaged foods business, is splitting into two separate publicly traded businesses, the company announced Tuesday, the latest mega food business to unwind its strategy to offer everything for everyone.

The new companies haven’t yet been named. One will focus on sauces, spreads and shelf-stable meals, including the Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese brands. The other company will focus on grocery items for food away from home. Those brands include Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

“Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” said Miguel Patricio, the Kraft Heinz executive chair, in a statement. “By separating into two companies, we can allocate the right level of attention and resources to unlock the potential of each brand to drive better performance and the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

Kraft Heinz expects the new companies will start operating separately in the second half of 2026. The split will reverse a massive but largely unsuccessful merger arranged by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and the investment firm 3G Capital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

