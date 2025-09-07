Winning tickets sold in two states for massive Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.8 billion

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in Missouri and Texas, the lottery said.

“With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot came in at $1.787 billion – making it the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won,” the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball game, said in a news release.

Each winning ticket holder can choose either an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million – both before taxes.

The winning ticket in Texas was sold at a Big’s convenience store location in Fredericksburg – about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio – according to Texas Lottery.

The location of the winning Missouri ticket will be announced within 72 hours of the drawing, “in accordance with Missouri Lottery procedure,” the Missouri Lottery said in a statement.

Additionally, two lucky tickets sold in Kansas and Texas won a $2 million prize and 18 tickets sold across 13 states won $1 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a red Powerball of 17 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The jackpot now resets at $20 million for Monday’s drawing.

Saturday’s wins end a streak of 42 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, a stretch dating back to May.

The odds of winning were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game.

Tickets, priced at $2, are available in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022.

