Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant renovations following logo flop

New York (CNN) — Cracker Barrel announced that it’s suspending the renovations of its restaurants following a disastrous logo rollout that sent shares lower.

“You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants,” the chain said on X. “If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be.”

Cracker Barrel said that its minimalist and lighter design, which removed its dark woods and many of the trademark tchotchkes that lined the walls, was tested at only four out of 660 restaurants.

“The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” the chain said on its website.

The cancelled remodel comes a few weeks after Cracker Barrel rolled out a new logo that eliminated its so-called “old timer” figure and the barrel itself. The minimalist logo was trashed online, particularly by conservatives and far-right influencers who called it “woke,” sending the stock down as much as 12%, and the company reverted back to its previous logo.

Even President Donald Trump chimed in on the change back, previously writing on Truth Social: “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

“With our recent announcement that our ‘Old Timer’ logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you,” the restaurant said Tuesday.

The chain is in the midst of $700 million transformation plan that also includes new foods and a menu redesign. Cracker Barrel didn’t immediately respond if those are also being discontinued.

Shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL) were flat as of Tuesday afternoon.

