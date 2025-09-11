Double whammy for Americans: Inflation continues to rise as jobs outlook grows weaker

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The cost of living continues to increase for Americans at a time when the job market appears to be on shakier footing.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, driving the annual inflation rate to 2.9%, the highest since January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. The reading marked an acceleration from the 2.7% increase seen in July, with price hikes driving up the cost of Americans’ most basic needs.

The latest Consumer Price Index provided further evidence that costs from President Donald Trump’s policies, such as sweeping and steep tariffs, are being passed along to consumers.

Grocery and fuel prices shot higher in August after falling the month before. Food at home prices rose 0.6% — the highest monthly jump in nearly three years — and gas prices climbed by 1.9% after falling 2.2% the month before.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables up 2% in one month, it is striking,” economist Dean Baker, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told CNN on Thursday. “This is mass deportations and tariffs.”

“A lot of the crops are rotting in the fields because [producers] don’t have the crew to pick them. That certainly can be associated with mass deportations; they don’t have the workers they need.”

The housing-related shelter category, which is the heaviest-weighted in the CPI, was the leading contributor of August’s monthly increase; however, on an annual basis, shelter inflation continued to slow from pandemic-era highs to 3.6%, its lowest rate in nearly four years.

Excluding food and energy, which tend to be volatile categories, the closely watched core CPI index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis (a slight acceleration in pace) but held steady at 3.1% for the 12 months ended in August.

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with The Dow rising 159 points, or 0.35%. The broader S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.39%. Traders continue to price in a 95% chance the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point at its policy meeting next week, with a 5% chance of a jumbo half-point cut.

Economists were expecting the pace of price hikes to heat up in August as a wider swath of businesses passed along higher costs from President Donald Trump’s expansive tariffs.

FactSet estimates were for a 0.3% monthly gain and a 2.9% annual increase.

