Charlie Kirk’s social media accounts have gained millions of followers since his murder

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Charlie Kirk’s widow and many of his fans have predicted that Wednesday’s assassination will make his voice even more powerful posthumously.

Social media statistics indicate that they’re right.

Kirk’s accounts across the internet have gained millions of followers in the three days since his death, according to data compiled by CNN.

Videos of Kirk’s political arguments, promoting President Trump and conservative priorities, have also seen a surge in viewership, with many clips being traded back and forth by fans.

As Kirk’s widow Erika said Friday evening, “My husband’s voice will remain, and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever, and his wisdom will endure.” So will his organization Turning Point USA’s overall digital presence, as the uptick in follower interest signals.

Kirk’s main Instagram account has added 3.5 million followers since the assassination; his podcast’s TikTok account has gained more than 1.5 million followers; and his main Facebook page has added more than 2.3 million followers.

On YouTube, Kirk’s primary channel now has 4.5 million subscribers, up from 3.8 million before he was killed.

The YouTube audience for his organization Turning Point USA has also grown, with 3.6 million subscribers now, up from 3.3 million.

Kirk’s social media accounts, which were operated with the help of his staff, have been mostly dormant since the assassination. Data from SocialBlade, an analytics service, shows a big spike in video views and likes of the preexisting content since Wednesday.

Erika’s address was livestreamed on his main YouTube channel, and it has been viewed upwards of 3.1 million times on YouTube since.

“Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby,” she said. “I promise I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen.”

She also said his planned tour of college campuses this semester will still take place.

YouTube videos of Kirk’s past interactions on campuses have drawn millions of new viewers in recent days.

The most recent video posted by his account, “Charlie Kirk Hands Out Huge L’s at University of California San Diego,” now has 4 million views, up from 300,000 before the shooting.

Another campus debate video, “Charlie Kirk Crushes Woke Lies at Michigan State,” has now topped 1 million views, up from 250,000.

The vast majority of the most-liked comments below the video are mournful — not full of rage or fomenting calls for revenge, like some far-right influencers have expressed in other forums.

Kirk’s website has also introduced a new product to its online store: A T-shirt that says “I AM CHARLIE KIRK.”

Those four words have become a rallying cry among Kirk fans on social media platforms since his death.

The same “I am Charlie Kirk” sentiment has also shown up on signs at vigils, including those held by local chapters of Turning Point USA.

The organization’s online popularity has translated to offline organizing power on college campuses and in hundreds of communities across the country.

Alex Clark, the host of a wellness podcast for Turning Point USA, said Saturday on X that the organization is receiving lots of inbound interest about launching new chapters.

“If everyone requesting to start a TPUSA chapter right now follows through and does it…there will be a chapter in every town in America just about, These numbers we’re seeing on our end are unreal,” Clark wrote. “Charlie would be ecstatic.”

