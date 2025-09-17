The Fed delivers the first interest rate cut of Trump’s second term after nine-month pause

By Bryan Mena, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered interest rates for the first time since December to support America’s faltering labor market.

The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to a new range of 4% to 4.25%.

It’s the first rate cut of President Donald Trump’s second term, following a nine-month pause prompted by the uncertainty surrounding the administration’s major policy shifts.

Fed officials said they wanted to see the effects of Trump’s policies, including his tariffs, play out first, but that strategy didn’t sit well with Trump, who has carried out an intense pressure campaign against the central bank.

Still, despite Trump’s aggressive efforts to bend the Fed to his will, a weakening labor market was ultimately what pushed the Fed to deliver a long-awaited rate cut.

But the decision wasn’t unanimous: Fed Governor Stephen Miran, a Trump appointee sworn in right before the Fed’s meeting began on Tuesday, dissented, backing a larger, half-point rate cut.

Fed officials penciled in an additional rate cut later in the year, according to their updated economic projections, compared to the two cuts in 2025 they estimated in June. That would mean the Fed delivers another quarter-point cut at its October meeting, then another in December.

However, their projections for unemployment and inflation this year were unchanged compared to their June estimates.

America’s central bankers remain in a tough spot with both sides of their dual mandate – stable prices and maximum employment – under threat. Inflation of goods exposed to tariffs, such as furniture and appliances, have begun to climb in recent months, according to economic data. Meanwhile, employers have hit the brakes on hiring as unemployed people, particularly recent college graduates, struggle to find work. The Fed noted in its policy statement that “downside risks to employment have risen.”

Two members of the Fed’s board – Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller – say the Fed should have cut rates in July, raising the all-too-familiar question of whether the Fed has fallen behind the curve. And to make matters more complicated, Fed officials also have to factor in abstract concepts, such as the lagging effects of interest rates and the so-called neutral rate of interest, the point where borrowing costs neither stimulate nor dampen economic activity.

As Fed officials contend with a complicated economic puzzle, the central bank’s powerful board has seen some unprecedented developments in recent months. The future of Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains up in the air as she challenges Trump’s attempt to fire her in the courts. In late August, Trump said he fired her, citing unproven allegations of mortgage fraud, which the Justice Department is actively investigating.

Meanwhile, Miran is a new voice at the Fed who is supportive of more aggressive rate cuts.

The Fed’s so-called dot plot — a graph of Fed officials’ estimates for their benchmark lending rate — showed one dot far below the other estimates, indicating that official backs aggressive rate cuts in 2025.

Democrats have raised concerns over Miran’s close ties with the president, pointing to the fact that he’s still technically an employee of the White House, since he’s taking an unpaid leave while serving as Fed governor for a vacated term ending in late January. Miran for his part has said he will form independent opinions about the economy.

