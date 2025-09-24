How will the $100,000 H1-B work visa application fee affect you? Tell us about it here

By Clare Duffy, Aditi Sangal, CNN

New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement that he would hike H1-B application fees to $100,000 sparked fear and confusion among foreign workers. It also sent the companies who employ them scrambling, forcing the White House to clarify that the fee would apply only to new applications, not existing H1-B workers.

The Trump administration says the fee is intended to curb abuse of the H1-B program.

But the new fee could have significant ramifications for the thousands of H1-B workers employed in the United States each year – and big costs for the firms who rely on the program to bring in highly skilled talent they can’t find at home.

