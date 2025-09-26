Sinclair ends its Jimmy Kimmel boycott

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — The blackout of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is halfway over.

Sinclair, one of the two major station groups that preempted the ABC talk show earlier this month, said Friday that it will bring the show back starting that same evening.

Sinclair indicated in a statement that ABC did not accept any of its proposals, like the hiring of a “network-wide independent ombudsman.”

“As a company rooted in local stations, Sinclair remains committed to serving our communities with programming that reflects their priorities, earns their trust, and promotes constructive dialogue,” Sinclair said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with ABC to deliver content that serves a broad spectrum of our communities.”

The other major station group blacking out Kimmel, Nexstar, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about its plans.

On Thursday night Kimmel made light of the preemptions in his monologue.

“Even though we are still being preempted in 60 American cities, on Tuesday, we had our second-highest rated show in almost 23 years on the air,” he said. “Our monologue from Tuesday night has more than 21 million views just on YouTube alone. And I want to say, we couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much. We got the Trump bump, and we appreciate it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Liam Reilly contributed reporting.

