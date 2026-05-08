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CNN - Business/Consumer

Struggling to get a job? Tell us your story

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Published 1:26 PM

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — On paper, the American job market appears to be on relatively strong ground. Last month, employers hired 115,000 new workers, nearly double what economists forecast. And, at 4.3%, the unemployment rate is still at a historic low.

But surveys and other sources of labor market data indicate that Americans are struggling to find a job. For instance, the number of workers who are involuntarily working part-time jobs has been steadily rising while the rate at which employers are hiring new workers has been declining.

If you’re in the market for a new job and are experiencing difficulty getting hired, we’d like to hear from you for possible inclusion in an upcoming article.

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