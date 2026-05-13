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What to know about incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, in one resume

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>President Donald Trump has announced former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh as his pick for the 17th chair of the central bank
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>President Donald Trump has announced former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh as his pick for the 17th chair of the central bank
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January 30, 2026 4:55 AM
Published 1:28 PM

By Bryan Mena, Amy O’Kruk, CNN

Warsh on Wednesday was confirmed by the Senate to formally succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends May 15. President Donald Trump nominated Warsh to the powerful post in late January.

Read more about the challenges Warsh faces as he takes the helm at the US central bank.

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