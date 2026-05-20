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SpaceX files for stock sale that could make Musk a trillionaire

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Published 2:09 PM

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — SpaceX officially revealed its plans to go public on Wednesday, which would catapult Elon Musk’s already world-leading wealth to even greater heights.

The blockbuster IPO could bring in massive amounts of money for what’s now dominant private-sector space company. And it could make Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, initially entirely focused on building rockets and delivering payloads to outer space. It became a telecommunications company in 2021, with its first customers for Starlink, its satellite-based internet service.

In February, Musk merged SpaceX with xAI, his artificial intelligence company, which includes his social media platform, X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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