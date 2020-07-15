Coral Mountain Foundation serves more than 10,000 meals in the east valley

Neighborhood Heroes

The Coral Mountain Foundation is celebrating a major milestone of serving more than 10,000 meals to east valley residents.

The organization held a volunteer appreciation and meal preparation celebration on Wednesday.

The foundation teamed up with the galilee center to provide valley residents with free meals three days a week. Organizers say they provide food to people without kitchens or freshwater.

"We're trying to get to the real grassroots people who are sometimes living 8 to 9 people in a house unfortunately and yeah know we get we try and get as many meals out there as we can," said Josh Grossman, executive director of the Coral Mountain Foundation.

The foundation says they hope to continue providing even more meals to valley residents through support and donations.

Visit https://coralmountainfoundation.org/ if you would like to donate or get involved.

