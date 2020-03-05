Palm Springs airport adds extra ‘daily deep cleanings,’ sanitizer stations for coronavirus

News

City leaders and county health officials are on alert for the coronavirus as the valley gears up for an influx of visitors from around the globe.

There are still no positive coronavirus cases in the valley or in Riverside County, but Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors said Thursday extra precautions are happening across the city.

Employees are disinfecting the Palm Springs International Airport with increased daily deep cleanings in terminals and double the number of hand sanitizer stations.

Meantime, travelers are taking precautions of their own.

"I washed my hands more today than I ever have in my life," said Steve Johnson, who was traveling from Seattle.

Johnson said he'd rather be cautious than sick, taking steps he never has before on his flight.

"I used sanitizers and I wiped down the armrest and the table," Johnson said. "I even wiped down the window."

For many right now, hand sanitizer is a popular option.

"I just had hand sanitizer in my bag and I just put some on and that was fine," said Robbie Lentz, visiting from Seattle.

"We have a little hand sanitizer spray and we're washing our hands more," said June Park, who had just landed from San Francisco.

A local drug store in Palm Springs had plenty of soap in stock, but the entire shelf of hand sanitizer was completely sold out.

Health officials said the best thing you can do is keep your hands clean.

"I feel pretty safe right now," Tom Mascaritolo said, visiting from Cincinnati. "Of course I still will manage our personal space and wash our hands a lot and try not to touch my face."

He and others at VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs Thursday night said they were remaining vigilant.

"If you hear see somebody sneezing or coughing, I'm going to move away," said Diane S. "That's all, I'll go the other way."

