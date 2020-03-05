Suspect in custody after shooting near 29 Palms Marine Base

News

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that occurred outside the Octollio gate of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms Thursday evening.

According to base officials, the shooting occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. Officials did confirm there was a victim, however, their identity is unknown at this time.

The suspect's identity was not available for release at this time. Investigators are looking into a possible motive for the shooting as well.

The outbound portion of the Ocotillo Gate is currently closed. It is not known when the gate will be reopened.

